WATCH: Offaly singer teams up with country stars for beautiful Christmas single

Offaly singer Simon Casey has teamed up with a group of country singers and musicians to release a cover of the Eagles classic, Please Come Home for Christmas.

The single is the result of an ongoing musical collaboration named 'Take It To The Limit,' comprising of Casey, Johnny Brady, Nigel Connell and The Sheerin Family Band.

They are fresh from a string of sell-out shows, including at the Tullamore Court Hotel, and are on tour again in the New Year.

The video for the new festive track from the group was filmed recently at the beautiful Charleville Castle, Tullamore.

The clip has already been viewed over 125,000 times since its Facebook release on Saturday, December 8.

Check out the song at the top of this article. Find out more about the 'Take It To The Limit' group here and Simon Casey Music here.