WATCH: Offaly Lidl store demolished to make room for parking

Demolition work is continuing on a supermarket in Offaly to make room for more car parking spaces.

A new, state of the art Lidl store opened recently on the Tullamore Road in Birr and the old building is being demolished to make room for more car parking spaces. You can see the work in progress in the video above.

Once the work is complete and the existing building is completely demolished and the site is cleared, a number of extra car parking spaces will be created for the new store pictured below.