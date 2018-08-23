'Running Fireman' Alex O'Shea brings 32 Marathon Challenge to Offaly

32 marathons, 32 counties, 16 days

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is delighted to announce that Cork fire fighter "The Running Fireman" Alex O'Shea will bring his 32 Marathon, 32 counties in 16 days Challenge to Offaly on Wednesday, September 12. All proceeds will go towards supporting the life changing work of the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Alex will be in Offaly at 3pm on the day to tackle a marathon trip around the Mountlucas Windfarm. He will then head to Westmeath as he continues his running tour of the Midlands.

Alex will be joined on his challenge by Tralee native Garda Ollie O'Sullivan who will not only crew for Alex but will take on his own personal challenge to run 50km of the 84km a day every day of the challenge.

Ahead of the Challenge Alex said: "We are looking forward to taking our amazing challenge to Offaly. I would encourage everyone to come along and run even part of the distance."

Patrick Burke, Chairman of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind commented: "We have huge admiration for the courage Alex is showing to take on this momentous challenge. Everyone here wishes him and Ollie the very best of luck. Support like this makes a real difference to our work changing lives of those who are vision impaired and families of children with autism."

There are numerous ways to get involved including joining Alex by running anything from a mile to a full marathon, making a donation or taking a sponsorship card.

Further information including routes & times can be viewed here: www.alexoshea.ie