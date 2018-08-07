WATCH: Operation underway to remove crashed truck from ditch in Offaly

Gardaí are working with recovery personnel this evening to remove a truck which crashed earlier this afternoon.

A truck and a lorry were involved in a collision shortly after 3pm on the Daingean to Ballinagar road with the lorry ending up in the ditch on the bog road.

Gardaí and ambulance personnel attended the scene quickly but no serious injuries were reported.

At approximately 7pm, recovery vehicles arrived to remove the truck from the ditch. It was partially overturned. Gardai are at the scene and working to clear the road which had earlier reopened fully.

It's understood gardaí are telling people to avoid the route if possible with traffic backed up for more than a kilometre in both directions. It may be 10pm before the road re-opened again.

Motorists are told to continue to exercise caution if approaching the area.