WATCH: Get in the mood for Castlepalooza with this cracking video from last year's Festival

Castlepalooza gets underway in the grounds of the spectacular Charleville Castle in Tullamore today and it runs until Sunday night with a feast of music, arts, comedy and much more on offer.

!!! ( Chk Chk Chk) is the headline act tonight (Friday) with Bon Voyage & Arveene and Super Extra Bonus Party also on the Centre Stage tonight. Detroit Swindle will bring the party into the early hours of the morning on the Big Top Stage.

The headline act on Saturday night is New Jackson who will be proceeded by Ships, Seamus Fogarty and Heroes In Hiding. Boots & Kats have the early morning shift on the Big Top Stage.

The weekend will be rounded off on Sunday by All Tvvins on the Centre Stage while The Rubberbandits are sure to draw a huge crowd on Sunday afternoon at the Vodafone Laughter Lab.

As well as the two main stages and the Laughter Lab, there is also The Ballroom Stage and The Courtyard Stage with a variety of acts performing for festival goers.