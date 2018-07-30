WATCH: Offaly's 'in Vogue' hurler appears on RTE News

It's been a whirlwind week for Birr hurler Oisin Murphy. Last weekend he was lifting the tournament of champions crown with his club alongside legends like Brian Mullins, and now he's appearing on every newspaper in the country and RTE News - as well as Vogue magazine, of course.

Oisin (19) will now set about balancing the sport he loves and his new found fame and future in the modelling world. He appears in the August edition of Paris Vogue wearing a full GAA kit.

He explained to RTE that the shoot took place in Antrim and that it was a surreal experience. Oisin's older brother Ronan is also a successful model.

You can watch Oisin and his family's appearance on RTE News at the top of this article.

