VIDEO: Public urged to stay away from Slieve Bloom fires as efforts to extinguish fire continue

Offaly Fire and Rescue Service has once again appealed to members of the public to avoid the area where fires are still burning in the Slieve Bloom mountains.

Offaly Fire and Rescue personnel providing Water Tanker support to their colleagues in Laois, continuing to fight the forest fire in the Slieve Blooms.

In a Facebook post, Offaly Fire and Rescue stated, "Again folks, please avoid the area - it is in the interest of your own safety, fires are unpredictable and may change direction or you may become dis-orientated in smoke plumes. Quiet roads also makes our job easier. Thank you for your cooperation and please bear with us until we have totally extinguished this fire."