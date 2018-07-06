WATCH: Helicopters back in the Slieve Bloom mountains this evening as fires erupt

Helicopters are back in the Slieve Bloom mountains tonight as fire has broken out again.

Plumes of smoke be seen from miles away. The current fire broke out less than 24 hours after a large fire was eventually extinguished in the mountains.

This video from Brigid Casey shows the amazing skill of the helicopter crew as they load up with water before returning to battle the blaze.

