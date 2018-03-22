WATCH: Offaly singer through to the final of Glor Tire after another stunning performance

An Offaly singer has made it all the way to the final of the TG4 show, Glor Tire. The programme seeks to uncover Ireland's latest Country and Western star.

Clara's Joe Rabbette put in yet another truly brilliant superb performance this week to the final. He sang the Gareth Brooks classic 'The Dance' and absolutely nailed it.

The live final takes place on Tuesday, March 27 and starts at 9.30pm on TG4. The special guest for the night is Susan McCann.

You can vote for Joe by texting Glor5 to 53307/60999.

Joe is being mentored by The Sheerin Family and this week he sang the Kenny Rogers hit 'Daytime Friends and Nighttime Lovers'.

Glor Tire is presented by Aoife Ní Thuairisg and Pádraic Ó Neachtain, with judges John Creedon, Caitríona Ní Shuilibháin and Jó Ní Chéid.