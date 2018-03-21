WATCH: Popular Offaly Dj releases his first official track and it's a cracker

Offaly based Dj/Producer Tony Krisp has released his first official track 'Feel This Free' on Irish label Full Tilt Recordings.

It is a commercial dance track that is gaining support from some of Irelands top Djs and has seen support on radio and in clubs already from heavy hitters like John Gibbons, Mark McCabe, Marty Guilfoyle, Steve Cooper and more..

It's main vocal hook is from a huge 80s hit..Can you spot it? Get your copy now on Itunes, Beatport and all good digital stores...

Click on the links below to download it

Beatport

Itunes

Spotify