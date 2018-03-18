WATCH: Blizzard like conditions return overnight
Heavy snow showers and strong winds reduced visibility to dangerous levels
Many revellers who were out celebrating St Patrick's Day were met with atrocious conditions as they headed home last in the early hours of the morning.
Heavy snow showers combined with strong winds created blizzard like conditions that reduced visibility dramatically.
The snow was lying on many roads across Offaly which, combined with the poor visibility and freezing temperatures, made driving conditions treacherous.
