WATCH: Offaly singer through to semi-finals of Glor Tire after superb performance

An Offaly singer is through to the semi-finals of the TG4 show Glor Tire which seeks to uncover Ireland's latest Country and Western star.

Clara's Joe Rabbette put in a superb performance this week to deservedly make it through to the last four and he will be in action again this Tuesday as the competition really heats up.

He is being mentored by The Sheerin Family and this week he sang the Kenny Rogers hit 'Daytime Friends and Nighttime Lovers'.

Glor Tire is presented by Aoife Ní Thuairisg and Pádraic Ó Neachtain, with judges John Creedon, Caitríona Ní Shuilibháin and Jó Ní Chéid.

The programme airs at 9.30pm on TG4 every Tuesday and is repeated on Saturday evenings, also at 9.30pm.

You can vote for Joe by texting Glor5 to 53307/60999.