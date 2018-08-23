WATCH: The day Rhode ended a 23-year wait for an Offaly championship

Ahead of a reunion event this weekend, Rhode GAA have released spine-tingling footage of the moment the whistle blew and the boys from the village were crowned the 1998 Offaly Senior Football champions.

The victory over local rivals Edenderry ended a 23-year drought for a Dowling Cup in Rhode, a trend that would be unheard of amongst their now record-breaking generation.

Rhode are unbeaten now in the round robin phase of the Offaly Championship for the last 17 years, a staggering record dating back to 2001. With back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017, they climbed to the top of the Offaly football roll of honour.

In the years since 1998, they have become the undoubted kingpins of Offaly football, a tag earned in spades in recent years with three Dowling Cup wins in the last four seasons.

On Saturday, August 25, the team that ended that 23-year wait in 1998 will be remembered as perhaps the generation that started the modern day dominance of the village.

An open invite is extended to all associated with Rhode GAA for the event in The Village Inn, Killeen's.

It kicks off at 6.30pm with a BBQ kindly sponsored by Colm Killeen. Michael Duignan will MC on the night and will be interviewing guests and a raffle and auction for excellent prizes will be held.

Any proceeds made will go towards Ród Og, investing in the next generation of winners. In keeping with the '98 vibe, John Murrin will be providing the music into the late hours in what promises to be a great evening's entertainment.

For now, scroll back to the top of this article and re-live the moment the team of '98 reached the summit of Offaly football.