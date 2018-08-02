WATCH: Highlights as Shinrone and Kinnitty play out ding-dong draw

The new Offaly GAA TV service is proving a big hit with supporters and the latest round of highlights comes from the Senior Hurling clash of Shinrone and Kinnitty.

The game, played in Coolderry, was an absorbing affair with Kinnitty playing the better hurling in the first half but high-flying Shinrone coming back with a rattle in the second.

The game was part of Round 5 of the Offaly Senior Hurling Championship and finished a draw, 0-19 apiece.

Scroll to the top of this article to watch the Offaly GAA TV highlights package with Joe Troy on commentary.

You can see more from Offaly GAA TV here.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.