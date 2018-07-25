WATCH: Clara blitz enough to stave of late Tullamore comeback in Offaly SFC

Tullamore and Clara renewed rivalries at O'Connor Park in the Offaly SFC at the weekend.

Clara looked the stronger team throughout, not least because of Ross Brady midfield dominance, but Tullamore did not lie down and even mustered a late comeback of sorts.

Clara looked out of sight early in the second half after their second goal put them 2-9 to 0-3 ahead, but Tullamore rallied, and but for a missed Cosgrove penalty, could have got closer at the death.

In the end a late goal was not enough as Clara prevailed, 2-14 to 1-12.

You can watch highlights of the game at the top of this article.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.