Offaly GAA launch their own championship TV service

Offaly GAA has announced the launch of Offaly GAA TV, which will be coming on stream via the Offaly GAA website next week.

The channel will be a hub for fans of the Offaly club scene with highlights of club football and hurling action available within days of the live action.

A similar initiative has been launched to great acclaim in neighbouring Laois and Offaly GAA TV will give supporters unprecedented access to the championship.

So how does it work?

Offaly GAA TV will be going live on Wednesday July 19 at 5pm where a link will be posted to the Offaly GAA website on Facebook.

That link will bring fans into a host of clips of previous championship matches and stockpiled footage from the last few months.

On an ongoing basis, the match highlights will be posted onto the Offaly GAA Facebook page.

Midlands 103 commentator Joe Troy has also announced that he will be the voice of Offaly GAA TV, providing commentary for the highlights packages on each game. He has said he is "delighted" to be a part of the initiative.

's official Offaly GAA TV coming soon which will be highlights of club football and hurling action in Offaly available to view a few days after the games. We’ll be going live on Wednesday July 19th at 5pm where we will post a link to the website onto this Facebook page where we already have highlights of lots of championship matches that have already been played this year. Highlights will be posted onto this Facebook page when we’re up and running so like and follow this page if you wish to see them!