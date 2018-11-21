WATCH: Offaly band perform 'Bord na Mona' waltz in tribute to 'Best Place in Ireland'

An Offaly band has renamed and performed a classic Irish tune at Lough Boora Discovery Park to celebrate the site victory in the RTPI 'Best Place in Ireland' vote last week.

Two members of the band, Daithi Melia and Jamie McKeogh, travelled the short journey to Lough Boora to pay tribute with a version of John Sheahan's Marino Waltz, which they say is known locally as 'The Bord na Mona Waltz' in honour of the park's association with the company.

Made up of Jamie McKeogh, Daithí Melia, Cathal Guinan and Gavin Strappe, JigJam have taken the bluegrass scene by storm in the States, with their 2017 album, 'Live in Tullamore' hitting number 1 in the iGrass charts.

McKeogh, Melia and Guinan are Tullamore lads while Strappe hails from Tipperary, completing the quartet of talented musicians.

JigJam keep Offaly at the heart of their music, evident through the names of their one of their singles last year, 'Tullamore to Boston' is a foot-stomping, roof-raising love letter to their hometown.

