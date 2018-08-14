WATCH: Offaly man lends his voice to Limerick's All-Ireland final song

Despite the Offaly hurlers preparing for the Joe McDonagh Cup and our chances of All-Ireland glory diminishing, our hunger and love of the All-Ireland has not waned one bit.

Offaly man Tadhg Maher has even resorted to singing for Limerick in their All-Ireland final song this year. The Treaty take on the Tribesmen this Sunday, and the fan inspired song, 'Connors Goes To Croker' has been building the atmosphere Shannonside.

Three Limerick musicians, siblings John and Jacki O’Connor and their cousin James O’Connor, all from Kilcolman, drafted in the vocal ability of our very own Tadhg Maher to record the track just hours after Limerick's final opponents were confirmed two weeks ago in the Galway/Clare replay.

They headed to Malbay Studios in Milltown Malbay to record the song which is a take on the Christy Moore classic, 'Joxer goes to Stuttgart.'

“It was John’s idea to write a song,” explained Jacki recently. She and John “put it together” in about two days, before last weekend and then contacted and booked studio time.

They just had time to slip in the lines about Galway and make a few more small amendments heading into the studio where Jacki played concertina, John played accordeon, James played bodhran and Tadhg provided vocals. Martin O’Malley provided guitar accompaniment. Then it was up on YouTube and out to the listening world.

“It was a case of get in there quick,” Jacki laughed before adding, “it was just for the fun of it and for the excitement of the match.”

“It is going well,” Jacki continued. Within a day, Connors goes to Croker had clocked up 1,500 views and has now gathered over 21,000 hits.

“Hopefully, it will create an atmosphere for the match,” added Jacki, who is still hoping against hope that an All Ireland ticket will come her way.

Lots of players and local places are name-checked in the song, the punters who give Limerick no chance are lambasted and John Kiely is lionised for his masterplan.

