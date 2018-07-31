WATCH: Garth Brooks reacts to Mayo GAA star Aidan O'Shea singing 'The River' on the absolute sesh!

American country icon Garth Brooks has been celebrating International Friendship Day with his fans all over the world, starting with his new friend, Mayo football star Aidan O'Shea.

The video hit the internet back in early July after Mayo were knocked out of the All-Ireland running by Kildare in the third round of the qualifiers, and some players decided to go on the sesh.

It was NewbridgeorNowhere for the entire week and then it was all to Westport for the Mayo lads at Matt Molloy's pub.

Aidan O'Shea led a rousing rendition of the Garth Brooks hit 'The River' and shown the clip this week, Garth only loved it.

While Cillian O'Connor, Jason Doherty, Donie Vaughan and co helped out, Brooks was particularly taken with O'Shea's passionate style, including the epic key change!

"You should be singing for a living," the country star said as he watched the infamous clip.

You can watch his full reaction in the video above.