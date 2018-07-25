WATCH: Relive this moment at this year's Canal Quarter Festival in Offaly!

Tullamore will be rocking once more this August as the Canal Quarter Festival hits the town once more. Organisers promise an electric atmosphere with acts like Damien Dempsey and Smash Hits lined up for exciting sets.

Also on the bill are Cork rockers The Frank and Walters, the band beyond the huge hit 'After All' that was recently revived in the season finale of The Young Offenders, with troubled character Billy Murphy leading a hijacked bus in a rendition of the famous tune.

Running from August 16 to 19, the Canal Quarter Festival promises to be an event not to be missing on the Tullamore social calendar.

On the Thursday night, August 16, you can expect a captivating performance from the Wolfe Tones who are sure to attract a good crowd and atmosphere as always. Local Offaly singer Alex Roe will also take to the stage on Thursday.

On Friday, August 17, Dublin's Damien Dempsey will headline, bringing his unique hard-hitting, politically charged brand of folk to Tullamore. He is joined on Friday's bill by Midland based band Ruaile Buaile who have gained significant recognition with their high-energy trad music in recent years.

On Saturday, King Kong Company, The Harleys and Tae Lane will bring an alternative energy to the stage. Described as 'festival legends in the making,' King Kong Company will be the headliners following their incredible performance at Electric Picnic last year.

Closing night on Sunday, August 19, is set to be an absolute smash, not least because of headliners Smash bringing back the best hits of the 90s. There'll be nostalgia aplenty as 'After All' singers The Frank and Walters also perform on Sunday, with the Franzines completing the bill.

As well as all that music, organisers have lined up a silent disco and burlesque tent for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights of the festival.

You can find out more about the acts, events and goings on for the Canal Quarter Festival, and find out ticketing information at www.canalquarterfestival.com.