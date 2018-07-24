WATCH: Offaly car dealership pioneer the 'blindfold test drive' in brilliant viral clip

The lads down at Colton Motors are at it again with their outlandish social media promotion with this brilliant clip of the 'Name That 182 Ford' Game Show.

Aidan Dunne is the host while Dave Kavanagh is put through his paces to name cars while blindfolded. The skit has already proved a winner with 50,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Aidan in particular puts in a star turn here, reminiscent of Jim Bowen on Bullseye back in the 1980s.

Colton Motors' novel approach to self promotion is a big hit and you can read all about their 182 offers over at their Facebook page here. You can also watch their back catalogue of truly brilliant comedy clips!

