FRIDAY FLASHBACK: The time the lads from Offaly built a water slide in a field

The hot weather has brought back many memories for people but one that was at the forefront of our minds in the office today was this stonewall work of genius by a group of lads in Offaly in 2013.

Using various bits and pieces you'd find lying around on the farm, and a motocross ramp, they put together this outrageous (and frankly damn dangerous looking) water slide. We feel we should put a DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME notice here as a warning but don't let that stop you watching a piece of engineering genius.