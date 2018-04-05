THROWBACK THURSDAY: Shane Lowry's magnificent hole in one at the 2016 US Masters

With the Masters teeing off in Augusta today, we bring you back to 2016 when Offaly's Shane Lowry hit this magnificent hole-in-one at the 16th hole.

Sadly, Shane did not make the grade to feature at this year's tournament, but we'll never forget when he gave us this moment to remember at the famous course.

Lowry made an outstanding start in 2016 and was 8th going into the weekend. He eventually faded to finish in 39th spot. Danny Willett won the green jacket after reigning in hotshot Jordan Spieth.