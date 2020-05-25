WATCH: Touching video put together for pupils of Offaly primary school after they missed out on First Communion
The staff of one Offaly national school put together a touching video for the boys and girls, who were due to make their First Communion.
Watch how the staff of Scoil Mhuire agsu Chormaic, Kilcormac put together a poignant video message for their boys and girls after their First Communion, which was due to take place last weekend, was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
