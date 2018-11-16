WATCH: Offaly filmmaker shows off his incredible skills in this video

A young Offaly filmmaker has produced what can only be described as an exceptional homage to Anchorman.

And before you ask, these are not four identical brothers. This is the creative genius of Podge Henry, a 23-year-old from Clara who has recently graduated from DCU.

We didn't ask how he did it and we can only imagine how long it took to create this short video but there is no doubt that it was time well spent. It's simply brilliant.

Recently Podge started his own YouTube channel. He does a mix of funny vlogs, montages and anything in between.

Podge explained the inspiration for this video to the Offaly Express.

"I was just thinking of what to do for my next video when I was watching Anchorman and it dawned on me, why not do the same but with all of me?"

Hopefully there is plenty more to come from Podge in the future.