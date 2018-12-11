WATCH: Offaly man's latest single is an absolute wedding floor filler

Offaly country music star Ciaran Rosney has released a new single, a cover of Scottish folk track, Marie's Wedding, is sure to be winner on dancefloors up and down the country.

The Ballycumber native, who made the foray into the music industry in 2012, says the song was one the first songs he ever learned as a boy from his old piano teacher Michael Moore from Tullamore.

"Our arrangement of the song tailored for dancing with the inclusion of an Irish Reel called ‘Pinch of Snuff’ at the end and I hope people enjoy it," Ciaran said.

Rosney released his first country album called ‘Country at Heart’ in 2014, following that in 2017 with his second album ‘Me and My Old Guitar’ which includes five original songs and a duet with legendary Irish Country singer Margo O Donnell.

He has now established his very own dance band who are now touring the country.

