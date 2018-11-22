WATCH: Meet the Tullamore singer set to blow up the charts

Few bands have made a bigger impact on the Irish music scene in recent years than Tullamore trio Chasing Abbey, but it looks like the town is set to have another chart star in the form of Darcy Faith.

The Tullamore woman began making music from an early age, building her name in musical theatre across the county, as well as in Kildare and Dublin. She also regularly posted cover versions of popular songs on social media to great acclaim.

It's no surprise that 'Talk To Me' stars Chasing Abbey have put Darcy Faith under their wing having approached her in 2017 to advance her career. She has supported the lads on tour and played venues throughout the country, including the famed stage at Whelan's in Dublin.

Chasing Abbey's hip-hop beats and slick touch is stamped all over Darcy Faith's debut single 'Casual' and further collaborations are likely as Darcy Faith continues to be produced by Penthouse Productions, a studio set up by the Chasing Abbey lads in Tullamore.

Since its release in September, 'Casual' has received widespread radio airplay and been streamed thousands of times.

The track itself has all the sultry style of Lana Del Rey, the cool of Lorde and festival feels of Sigrid. Its club-friendly beat suggests Darcy Faith is going places, a name to take note of.

You can get more from Darcy Faith on all good music streaming services, YouTube, as well as Instagram and Facebook.