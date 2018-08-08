WATCH: Offaly's Chasing Abbey star in brand new eir TV advert

Offaly and arguably Ireland's hottest band, Chasing Abbey, have been storming the charts and streaming services like Spotify since emerging on the to less than two years ago.

The Tullamore friends have hit the jackpot with tracks like 'That Good Thing' and 'Talk To Me,' landing themselves their first record deal with Universal last year.

Their festival appearances are now legendary, including this year at Longitude when they stole the show, and now they're appearing regularly on prime time television.

That is thanks to this eir prepay advert. The video follows the band as a buzz builds for a 'secret gig' among a group of fans. The tag line of 'epic awaits' couldn't be more appropriate for the lads who are currently working on new material and have the world at their feet.