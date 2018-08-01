WATCH: Offaly footballer wows with stunning rendition of 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran

Last week we had a Birr hurler in Vogue Paris, and this week, it's a Ferbane footballer taking the world of music by storm with his latest video.

Joe Maher is one of the most important cogs in the Ferbane wheel that has seen them become contenders in the 2018 Offaly Senior Football Championship, holding champions Rhode to a draw as recently as last week.

He has even been previously nominated for our Sports Star of the Month award back in April when he scored 1-12 in an earlier round of the championship against Gracefield.

Away from the pitch, Joe is an avid singer and is currently studying a masters in music education at NUI Maynooth. He performs at weddings, at both ceremonies and receptions, and shares his music on his Joe Maher Music Facebook page.

His latest addition is a beautiful version of now romantic classic 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran. Joe performs a soft country version of the track, and it's spinetingling stuff.

With more than 1,000 views online in less than a day, it's clearly going down well, too!

You can listen to the Joe performing the hit song at the top of this article.