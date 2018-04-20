WATCH: Big Tom sings 'Going out the same way you came in' at funeral of country music singer Noel Cassidy
Big Tom was laid to rest today
The death of Big Tom McBride has saddened his many fans across the country and rather poignantly, this YouTube video shows Big Tom singing at the funeral of his friend, and well-known Longford country singer, Noel Cassidy.
It was recorded by Michael Malone in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck on May 28, 2017.
The country music legend was laid to rest this morning in Oram, Co Monaghan. He was aged 81.
Symbols of Big Tom’s earthly life are now brought forward. @mucknoparish @CatholicBishops pic.twitter.com/X1AfLMGXqh— Diocese of Clogher (@clogherdiocese) April 20, 2018
