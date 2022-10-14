IN PICTURES: Commemoration in Offaly cemetery for garda shot in 1942

A WREATH laying ceremony took place at the grave in Durrow of a garda who died in 1942 after being shot by a bank robbery suspect in Cavan.
The ceremony commemorating the late Detective Garda Michael Walsh in Durrow cemetery was organised by the Offaly branch of the GSRMA (Garda Siochana Retired Members Association).
Members located Detective Walsh's grave in Durrow and also made contact with a niece and nephew, both serving gardai, David Kelly who is stationed in Tubbercurry, Sligo and Garda Marie Hynes, Roads Policing, Event Management Unit DMR. The late garda (1901-1942) was originally from Barnfield, Ballina, Co Mayo, was appointed as one of the first detectives in Tullamore in 1925 and was married to Tullamore woman Susan Ryan from Henry Street.
