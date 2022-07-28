IN PICTURES: Coolraine FC hold tournament in honour of Paul Jordan and Simon Walsh

A total of 16 teams competed for the inaugural running of the Coolraine Football Club blitzes – for the Paul Jordan Memorial Cup and Simon Walsh Shield.
The ground and its surrounds were in pristine condition due to the hard work put in by committee members and players over the last month or so and after several pulsating contests, the cup final was between the Brewery Tap and Penthouse FC.
