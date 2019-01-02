VOTE NOW: Choose your Offaly Sports Star of the Month for December 2018

December once again produced some stunning performances from Offaly's finest sports stars.

We have assembled a select group of five nominees in with a chance of collecting the December trophy from Guy Clothing Tullamore and going straight into the Offaly Sports Star of the Year Award vote for 2018.

The nominees are:

Sinead Walsh - Athletics - Sinead was the standout Tullamore Harriers performer at the All-Ireland Cross Country Championships in December. Sinead was competing in the Girls Under 13 race over 2500m. After the first kilometre she was sitting in 15th place but from there to the finishing line she was passing competitors and eventually ran into the medals, marking her first All-Ireland medal.

Georgina Tuohey - Athletics - Georgina put in an incredibly gutsy performance in the Irish Life Health National Race Walking Road Championships. Taking on competitors from all over the country, the Tullamore Harriers athlete had a fine 5th place finish in the Ladies Senior race with a time of 2:09:03 for the 20k distance.

Darragh Kenny - Showjumping - Offaly's Darragh Kenny and Balou De Reventon were part of the Paris Panthers team who took third place on the podium in today's Global Champions League Super Cup final in the Czech capital Prague, which boasted a massive €6.4million prize fund, in December. His team won just over €900,000 after finishing with a team total of 26 faults.

Bernard Allen - GAA - Tubber club man Bernard Allen continued his good form from last Spring and Summer as he scored 0-5 of Offaly 0-11 total in a competitive draw in the O'Byrne Cup in December. Allen looked sharp in the corner as he began life under new manager John Maughan in good spirits.

David Nally - Belmont GAA - Nally was in superb form as Belmont claimed the U21 Offaly Hurling Championship in December. David scored 1-4 in a towering display as his team ran out 1-15 to 0-13 winners over Na Fianna in the replayed final in O'Connor Park. David was also named U21 Offaly Hurler of the Year in December.

Voting closes on Sunday, January 6 at 11pm.