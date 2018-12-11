READER'S POLL: Do you agree with newly proposed stricter speeding laws?

Minister for Transport is planning to introduce stricter speeding laws aimed at reducing road deaths in Ireland.

The proposals are being discussed in the Dáil this week and are a continuation of the Minister's no-nonsense approach to road traffic laws.

He has already introduced new drink-driving laws which reduce the blood alcohol level permitted, the closest Ireland has come to zero tolerance in its history.

The new speeding laws would see a driver caught travelling 10 kilometres per hour above the speed limit receive two penalty points and an €80 fine.

Driving 20 kilometres over the limit would incur four points and a €150 fine while drivers detected 30 kilometres over the speed limit would get six points and a €200 fine.

So, cast your vote at the head of this article on whether you agree or disagree with the new graduated speeding laws...