Offaly Express Poll: Do you think schools should open this week?

Schools, creches, colleges and universities are set to reopen this week as the number of Covid cases continues to be at record levels. The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has also risen to 804, the highest number since last February.

While the hospital numbers trend is alarming, Professor Luke O’Neill predicts 2022 will be the year we win the fight against Covid.

The immunologist said we will be able to return to normal life in the next 12 months – likely starting in spring.

He said: “The ultimate mission of medicine must be to get us back to the way things were. To get back to living full lives.”

“By the time we get to March and April, it will be a different story entirely – watch.”

