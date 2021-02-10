POLL: What is Offaly's Favourite Building - Get Voting!
The Old Fort, Shannonbridge
Tullamore Town Hall
Kinnitty Castle
Charleville Castle
St Mella's Kell, Lemanaghan
Birr Castle
Clonmacnoise Round Tower
Offaly County Council Buiding, Tullamore
Dan and Molly's Pub, Ballyboy
The Mall, Tullamore
Fergies Bar, Tullamore
Birr Castle Tree House
Tullamore Dew Heritage Centre
Birr Library
The Corner House, Edenderry
Larkins Pub, Edenderry
Old Post Office, Tullamore
Hennessy's, Ferbane
Jesuit Retreat House, Rahan
Birr Post Office
Kinnitty Pyramid
Eliza Fort, Banagher
Birr Theatre and Arts Centre
Old Tullamore Hospital
Saint Mary's Church, Edenderry
Geashill Castle
Birr Workhouse
Tullamore Dew Distillery
Horseshoe Forge , Killeigh
LSU School, Banagher
Tullamore Harriers
Boland's Lock House, Tullamore
Belmont Mills
Holy Family Church, Tubber
Market House Tavern, Birr
Leap Castle
The Grand Hotel, Shannon Harbour
Tullamore Court House
Edenderry Town Hall
Ballycumber House
Daingean Court House
Tullamore Gaol
Gallen Priory, Ferbane
The Bridge House, Tullamore
Water Tower, Clonminch, Tullamore
Charlestown Mill, Clara
Durrow Abbey
Canal Bar, Shannon Harbour
St Catherine's Church, Hop Hill, Tullamore
Geashill Railway Station
Saint Brigid's Church, Clara
Erry Mill
St Manchin's Church, Boher
O'Connor Park
Foresters Hall, Tullamore
You have nominated your favourite buildings in Offaly and now it’s time to get voting!
We issued the callout last week for readers to nominate their favourite buildings in the county and you responded in your droves.
From Birr to Edenderry, and all points in between, you have produced a list of stunning entrants which shows just how many incredible buildings, and buildings with great memories attached, we have in the county.
It’s now over to you from today as we open an online public vote which will run until next Tuesday.
Your top five will make it through to the final shortlist which will be published in next week's Midland and Tullamore Tribunes.
From that short list, a panel of experts will pick the overall winner.
