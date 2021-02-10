POLL: What is Offaly's Favourite Building - Get Voting!

You have nominated your favourite buildings in Offaly and now it’s time to get voting!

We issued the callout last week for readers to nominate their favourite buildings in the county and you responded in your droves.

From Birr to Edenderry, and all points in between, you have produced a list of stunning entrants which shows just how many incredible buildings, and buildings with great memories attached, we have in the county.

It’s now over to you from today as we open an online public vote which will run until next Tuesday.

Your top five will make it through to the final shortlist which will be published in next week's Midland and Tullamore Tribunes.

From that short list, a panel of experts will pick the overall winner.