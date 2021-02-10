POLL: What is Offaly's Favourite Building - Get Voting!

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

POLL: What is Offaly's Favourite Building - Get Voting!

POLL: What is Offaly's Favourite Building - Get Voting!

The Old Fort, Shannonbridge

Tullamore Town Hall

Kinnitty Castle

Charleville Castle

St Mella's Kell, Lemanaghan

Birr Castle

Clonmacnoise Round Tower

Offaly County Council Buiding, Tullamore

Dan and Molly's Pub, Ballyboy

The Mall, Tullamore

Fergies Bar, Tullamore

Birr Castle Tree House

Tullamore Dew Heritage Centre

Birr Library

The Corner House, Edenderry

Larkins Pub, Edenderry

Old Post Office, Tullamore

Hennessy's, Ferbane

Jesuit Retreat House, Rahan

Birr Post Office

Kinnitty Pyramid

Eliza Fort, Banagher

Birr Theatre and Arts Centre

Old Tullamore Hospital

Saint Mary's Church, Edenderry

Geashill Castle

Birr Workhouse

Tullamore Dew Distillery

Horseshoe Forge , Killeigh

LSU School, Banagher

Tullamore Harriers

Boland's Lock House, Tullamore

Belmont Mills

Holy Family Church, Tubber

Market House Tavern, Birr

Leap Castle

The Grand Hotel, Shannon Harbour

Tullamore Court House

Edenderry Town Hall

Ballycumber House

Daingean Court House

Tullamore Gaol

Gallen Priory, Ferbane

The Bridge House, Tullamore

Water Tower, Clonminch, Tullamore

Charlestown Mill, Clara

Durrow Abbey

Canal Bar, Shannon Harbour

St Catherine's Church, Hop Hill, Tullamore

Geashill Railway Station

Saint Brigid's Church, Clara

Erry Mill

St Manchin's Church, Boher

O'Connor Park

Foresters Hall, Tullamore

You have nominated your favourite buildings in Offaly and now it’s time to get voting!

We issued the callout last week for readers to nominate their favourite buildings in the county and you responded in your droves.

From Birr to Edenderry, and all points in between, you have produced a list of stunning entrants which shows just how many incredible buildings, and buildings with great memories attached, we have in the county.

It’s now over to you from today as we open an online public vote which will run until next Tuesday.

Your top five will make it through to the final shortlist which will be published in next week's Midland and Tullamore Tribunes.

From that short list, a panel of experts will pick the overall winner.