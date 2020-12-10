VOTE: It's time to crown the Best Bar Staff in Offaly

The Goal Post, Tullamore

The Bridge House, Tullamore

McIntyre's, Shannonharbour

Railway Bar, Banagher

Hennessy's, Ferbane

Baggot's, Clara

Maunsell's, Rhode

Ned's Bar, Ballinagar

Hugh Lynch's, Tullamore

The Blackthorn, Daingean

Market House Tavern, Birr

Richie's, Clonbullogue

Hopper's, Walsh Island

Digan's Bar, Tullamore

Finbar Cullen's, Edenderry

Killeen's, Rhode

Ryan's, Horseleap

Donoghue's, Edenderry

John Kelly's, Birr

Mill House, Clara

Kelly's Roadhouse, Mucklagh

The Blue Ball

Grennan's on the Green, Killeigh

The Pull Inn, Pullough

Fergie's, Tullamore

The Station House, Edenderry

Haverty's Pub, Birr

Dan & Molloy's, Ballyboy

Eugene's, Tullamore

The Bus Bar, Tullamore

Logan's, Edenderry

Joe Lee's Bar, Tullamore

The Brewery Tap, Tullamore

Larkin's Edenderry

Hamilton's, Geashill

JJ Hough's, Banagher

The Old Harbour Bar, Tullamore

Giltraps, Kinnitty

Murphy's, Bracknagh

Phoenix, Tullamore

It has been a tough year for your local bar staff with many still out of work with Christmas just around the corner and not knowing when they will get back to work.

But this is your chance to give them a lift as we are crowning Offaly's Best Bar Staff.

To paraphrase the theme song from Cheers, we all like to go where everybody knows our name and we all enjoy that greeting from behind the bar when we walk in the door. 

Hopefully we will be able to get back to that in 2021 in all the pubs in Offaly but in the meantime, vote for your local and friendly bar staff.