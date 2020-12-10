VOTE: It's time to crown the Best Bar Staff in Offaly
The Goal Post, Tullamore
The Bridge House, Tullamore
McIntyre's, Shannonharbour
Railway Bar, Banagher
Hennessy's, Ferbane
Baggot's, Clara
Maunsell's, Rhode
Ned's Bar, Ballinagar
Hugh Lynch's, Tullamore
The Blackthorn, Daingean
Market House Tavern, Birr
Richie's, Clonbullogue
Hopper's, Walsh Island
Digan's Bar, Tullamore
Finbar Cullen's, Edenderry
Killeen's, Rhode
Ryan's, Horseleap
Donoghue's, Edenderry
John Kelly's, Birr
Mill House, Clara
Kelly's Roadhouse, Mucklagh
The Blue Ball
Grennan's on the Green, Killeigh
The Pull Inn, Pullough
Fergie's, Tullamore
The Station House, Edenderry
Haverty's Pub, Birr
Dan & Molloy's, Ballyboy
Eugene's, Tullamore
The Bus Bar, Tullamore
Logan's, Edenderry
Joe Lee's Bar, Tullamore
The Brewery Tap, Tullamore
Larkin's Edenderry
Hamilton's, Geashill
JJ Hough's, Banagher
The Old Harbour Bar, Tullamore
Giltraps, Kinnitty
Murphy's, Bracknagh
Phoenix, Tullamore
It has been a tough year for your local bar staff with many still out of work with Christmas just around the corner and not knowing when they will get back to work.
But this is your chance to give them a lift as we are crowning Offaly's Best Bar Staff.
To paraphrase the theme song from Cheers, we all like to go where everybody knows our name and we all enjoy that greeting from behind the bar when we walk in the door.
Hopefully we will be able to get back to that in 2021 in all the pubs in Offaly but in the meantime, vote for your local and friendly bar staff.
