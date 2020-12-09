VOTE: It's time to crown the Best Bar Staff in Offaly
to crown the best pub in Offaly!
The Old Harbour Bar, Tullamore
JJ Houghs, Banagher
Hamilton's, Geashill
Larkin's, Edenderry
The Brewery Tap, Tullamore
Joe Lee's Bar, Tullamore
Logan's, Edenderry
The Bus Bar, Tullamore
Eugene Kelly's, Tullamore
Dan & Molly's, Ballyboy
Haverty's Pub, Birr
Giltrap's, Kinnitty
The Station House, Edenderry
Fergie's, Tullamore
The Pull Inn, Pullough
Grennan's On The Green, Killeigh
The Blue Ball, Blueball
Phoenix, Tullamore
The Bridge House, Tullamore
Kelly's Roadhouse, Mucklagh
The Mill House,
Clara
Byrne's Bar, Edenderry
John Kelly's, Birr
The Corner House, Edenderry
Donoghue's, Edenderry
The Cat & Bagpipes, Tubber
Murphy's, Bracknagh
Flynn's, Ballycumber
Gussie's, Ballycumber
Killeen's, Rhode
Ryan's Pub, Horseleap
Finbarr Cullen's, Edenderry
Digan's Bar, Tullamore
Newtown Bar, Tullamore
Hopper's, Walsh Island
Richie's, Clonbullogue
The Goal Post, Tullamore
Market House Tavern, Birr
The Sportsman Inn, Daingean
The Blackthorn, Daingean
Hugh Lynch's, Tullamore
The Mona Bar, Mount Lucas
Ned's Bar, Ballinagar
Maunsell's, Tullamore
Doyle's, Rhode
Fallon's Bar,
Shannonbridge
Baggot's Back Door, Clara
Hennessy's, Ferbane
Railway Bar, Banagher
Whelahan's, Birr
It has been a tough year for your local bar staff with many still out of work with Christmas just around the corner and not knowing when they will get back to work.
But this is your chance to give them a lift as we are crowning Offaly's Best Bar Staff.
To paraphrase the theme song from Cheers, we all like to go where everybody knows our name and we all enjoy that greeting from behind the bar when we walk in the door.
Hopefully we will be able to get back to that in 2021 in all the pubs in Offaly but in the meantime, vote for your local and friendly bar staff.
