VOTE: It's time to crown the best hairdresser in Offaly!

The Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune are continuing to use the lockdown to remember the county's struggling businesses currently closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

This week is the turn of the much-talked-about hairdressers who we are all missing during lockdown. The Covid home haircut or colour has been the order of the day but we're all longing to return to our favourite salons.

A poll to find the best barber in Offaly will be run separately next week.

Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of our county's businesses, keeping them in your minds for when they start to re-open.

We started with pubs as Giltraps in Kinnitty emerged as the winner on 26% of the votes while Macari's in Tullamore was voted as the best chipper in the Faithful County last week.

We will crown Offaly's best barber, restaurant and many more categories with your help. Firstly, we will ask you to nominate your favourites and then vote in our online poll.

This hairdresser vote will close at 11pm on Sunday night, May 24. Results will be revealed on Monday, May 25.

If you're favourite is missing from the list, let us know by email on justin.kelly@offalyexpress.ie