VOTE: It's time to crown the best hairdresser in Offaly!

New Image, Tullamore

Studio One, Tullamore

Prestige Salon, Ferbane

Sisters Hair & Beauty, Clara

Vogue Hair Salon, Banagher

Shaz Hair Salon, Rhode

Studio S Hair Salon, Daingean

Haircut 100, Edenderry

Cheveux Hair Salon, Tullamore

Hair By Design, Tullamore

Envy Hair & Beauty, Ballinagar

Haven Hair Studio, Edenderry

Eden Glamour, Edenderry

Bijou, Edenderry

Michelle's Hair Salon, Kilcormac

Grey Hair Studio, Tullamore

Allure Hair & Beauty, Tullamore

Cutting Edge, Edenderry

Halo Hair Salon, Banagher

Glen Cullen Hair, Edenderry

House Of Beauty, Birr

Pigtails, Tullamore

Rathbeg House Of Hair, Birr

Hairaholics, Tullamore

Galvins Hair Design, Killeigh

Shona Barton Hair Studio, Banagher

Equave, Tullamore

Mardell's Hair Studio, Tullamore

BuuHuu Hair & Blonde Specialist, Tullamore

K Sisters, Cloghan

A Cut Above, Clara

Sharon McGrath Hair Salon, Birr

Avril Foley Hair & MakeUp, Edenderry

Classic Cuts Hair Salon, Birr

Ritzy's Hairdressing, Tullamore

Imelda Smyth's Hair Salon, Birr

Aisling's Hair Salon, Clara

Hairspray, Tullamore

Hair Flair, Tullamore

My Style By Edel, Mucklagh

Laurenzo Hair Design, Birr

Root 66, Tullamore

Tommy Clarke Ladies Hairdressing, Tullamore

Hair Lounge, Birr

AJs Hair Studio, Tullamore

BJ's Haircare, Tullamore

Styled By Val, Tullamore

Sinead's Hair Design, Shinrone

Uptown Girls, Edenderry

La Belle Hair Design, Rhode

Deirdre's Hair Care, Tullamore

Hair By Havilla, Tullamore

Cut N Curl, Birr

The Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune are continuing to use the lockdown to remember the county's struggling businesses currently closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

This week is the turn of the much-talked-about hairdressers who we are all missing during lockdown. The Covid home haircut or colour has been the order of the day but we're all longing to return to our favourite salons.

A poll to find the best barber in Offaly will be run separately next week.

Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of our county's businesses, keeping them in your minds for when they start to re-open.

We started with pubs as Giltraps in Kinnitty emerged as the winner on 26% of the votes while Macari's in Tullamore was voted as the best chipper in the Faithful County last week.

We will crown Offaly's best barber, restaurant and many more categories with your help. Firstly, we will ask you to nominate your favourites and then vote in our online poll.

Stay tuned to the Offaly Express Facebook page and website for more polls as well as the latest news, sport and comment from the Tullamore Tribune, Midland Tribune and Offaly Express teams.

This hairdresser vote will close at 11pm on Sunday night, May 24. Results will be revealed on Monday, May 25.

If you're favourite is missing from the list, let us know by email on justin.kelly@offalyexpress.ie 