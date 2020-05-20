VOTE: It's time to crown the best hairdresser in Offaly!
VOTE: It's time to crown the best hairdresser in Offaly!
New Image, Tullamore
Studio One, Tullamore
Prestige Salon, Ferbane
Sisters Hair & Beauty, Clara
Vogue Hair Salon, Banagher
Shaz Hair Salon, Rhode
Studio S Hair Salon, Daingean
Haircut 100, Edenderry
Cheveux Hair Salon, Tullamore
Hair By Design, Tullamore
Envy Hair & Beauty, Ballinagar
Haven Hair Studio, Edenderry
Eden Glamour, Edenderry
Bijou, Edenderry
Michelle's Hair Salon, Kilcormac
Grey Hair Studio, Tullamore
Allure Hair & Beauty, Tullamore
Cutting Edge, Edenderry
Halo Hair Salon, Banagher
Glen Cullen Hair, Edenderry
House Of Beauty, Birr
Pigtails, Tullamore
Rathbeg House Of Hair, Birr
Hairaholics, Tullamore
Galvins Hair Design, Killeigh
Shona Barton Hair Studio, Banagher
Equave, Tullamore
Mardell's Hair Studio, Tullamore
BuuHuu Hair & Blonde Specialist, Tullamore
K Sisters, Cloghan
A Cut Above, Clara
Sharon McGrath Hair Salon, Birr
Avril Foley Hair & MakeUp, Edenderry
Classic Cuts Hair Salon, Birr
Ritzy's Hairdressing, Tullamore
Imelda Smyth's Hair Salon, Birr
Aisling's Hair Salon, Clara
Hairspray, Tullamore
Hair Flair, Tullamore
My Style By Edel, Mucklagh
Laurenzo Hair Design, Birr
Root 66, Tullamore
Tommy Clarke Ladies Hairdressing, Tullamore
Hair Lounge, Birr
AJs Hair Studio, Tullamore
BJ's Haircare, Tullamore
Styled By Val, Tullamore
Sinead's Hair Design, Shinrone
Uptown Girls, Edenderry
La Belle Hair Design, Rhode
Deirdre's Hair Care, Tullamore
Hair By Havilla, Tullamore
Cut N Curl, Birr
The Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune are continuing to use the lockdown to remember the county's struggling businesses currently closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
This week is the turn of the much-talked-about hairdressers who we are all missing during lockdown. The Covid home haircut or colour has been the order of the day but we're all longing to return to our favourite salons.
A poll to find the best barber in Offaly will be run separately next week.
Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of our county's businesses, keeping them in your minds for when they start to re-open.
We started with pubs as Giltraps in Kinnitty emerged as the winner on 26% of the votes while Macari's in Tullamore was voted as the best chipper in the Faithful County last week.
We will crown Offaly's best barber, restaurant and many more categories with your help. Firstly, we will ask you to nominate your favourites and then vote in our online poll.
Stay tuned to the Offaly Express Facebook page and website for more polls as well as the latest news, sport and comment from the Tullamore Tribune, Midland Tribune and Offaly Express teams.
This hairdresser vote will close at 11pm on Sunday night, May 24. Results will be revealed on Monday, May 25.
If you're favourite is missing from the list, let us know by email on justin.kelly@offalyexpress.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on