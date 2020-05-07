VOTE: It's time to crown the best pub in Offaly!

We are using the lockdown to remember our county's struggling businesses currently closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of them and keep them in your mind for when they start to re-open.

We will crown Offaly's best chipper, hairdresser, barber, restaurant and many more with your help. Firstly, we will ask you to nominate your favourites and then ask you to vote in our online poll.

We are starting with the pubs because let's face it - we all miss a little tipple in our local.

The winning pub will receive a free online ad with the Offaly Express when they re-open and we will also produce an online feature detailing the history and current make-up of the establishment.

We will run similar polls covering various sectors of our economy and localities in the coming weeks, including restaurants, tourists attractions and everything else in between.

Remember to keep your business local where you can and above all, GET VOTING!

This poll will close next Monday, May 11 at 11pm.