VOTE: It's time to crown the best pub in Offaly!
The Old Harbour Bar, Tullamore
Byrne's Bar, Edenderry
JJ Houghs, Banagher
Hamilton's, Geashill
Larkin's, Edenderry
The Brewery Tap, Tullamore
Joe Lee's Bar, Tullamore
Logan's, Edenderry
John Kelly's, Birr
The Bus Bar, Tullamore
The Corner House, Edenderry
Donoghue's, Edenderry
Eugene Kelly's, Tullamore
The Cat & Bagpipes, Tubber
Murphy's, Bracknagh
Dan & Molly's, Ballyboy
Haverty's Pub, Birr
Flynn's, Ballycumber
Gussie's, Ballycumber
Giltrap's, Kinnitty
The Station House, Edenderry
Fergie's, Tullamore
Killeen's, Rhode
Ryan's Pub, Horseleap
Finbarr Cullen's, Edenderry
Digan's Bar, Tullamore
Newtown Bar, Tullamore
Hopper's, Walsh Island
Richie's, Clonbullogue
The Pull Inn, Pullough
The Goal Post, Tullamore
Market House Tavern, Birr
Grennan's On The Green, Killeigh
The Sportsman Inn, Daingean
Seery's Bar, Daingean
The Blackthorn, Daingean
Hugh Lynch's, Tullamore
The Gaelic Bar, Daingean
The Mona Bar, Mount Lucas
Ned's Bar, Ballinagar
Maunsell's, Tullamore
Killeen's, Shannonbridge
Luker's, Shannonbridge
Feighery's, Kilcormac
The Blue Ball, Blueball
Gracelands, Kilcormac
Doyle's, Rhode
Christy Cowen's, Clara
Baggot's Back Door, Clara
The Mill Bar, Clara
Dempsey's, Cadamstown
Hennessy's, Ferbane
Railway Bar, Banagher
McIntyres, Clonony Beg
We are using the lockdown to remember our county's struggling businesses currently closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of them and keep them in your mind for when they start to re-open.
We will crown Offaly's best chipper, hairdresser, barber, restaurant and many more with your help. Firstly, we will ask you to nominate your favourites and then ask you to vote in our online poll.
We are starting with the pubs because let's face it - we all miss a little tipple in our local.
The winning pub will receive a free online ad with the Offaly Express when they re-open and we will also produce an online feature detailing the history and current make-up of the establishment.
We will run similar polls covering various sectors of our economy and localities in the coming weeks, including restaurants, tourists attractions and everything else in between.
Remember to keep your business local where you can and above all, GET VOTING!
This poll will close next Monday, May 11 at 11pm.
