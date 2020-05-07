VOTE: It's time to crown the best pub in Offaly!

The Old Harbour Bar, Tullamore

Byrne's Bar, Edenderry

JJ Houghs, Banagher

Hamilton's, Geashill

Larkin's, Edenderry

The Brewery Tap, Tullamore

Joe Lee's Bar, Tullamore

Logan's, Edenderry

John Kelly's, Birr

The Bus Bar, Tullamore

The Corner House, Edenderry

Donoghue's, Edenderry

Eugene Kelly's, Tullamore

The Cat & Bagpipes, Tubber

Murphy's, Bracknagh

Dan & Molly's, Ballyboy

Haverty's Pub, Birr

Flynn's, Ballycumber

Gussie's, Ballycumber

Giltrap's, Kinnitty

The Station House, Edenderry

Fergie's, Tullamore

Killeen's, Rhode

Ryan's Pub, Horseleap

Finbarr Cullen's, Edenderry

Digan's Bar, Tullamore

Newtown Bar, Tullamore

Hopper's, Walsh Island

Richie's, Clonbullogue

The Pull Inn, Pullough

The Goal Post, Tullamore

Market House Tavern, Birr

Grennan's On The Green, Killeigh

The Sportsman Inn, Daingean

Seery's Bar, Daingean

The Blackthorn, Daingean

Hugh Lynch's, Tullamore

The Gaelic Bar, Daingean

The Mona Bar, Mount Lucas

Ned's Bar, Ballinagar

Maunsell's, Tullamore

Killeen's, Shannonbridge

Luker's, Shannonbridge

Feighery's, Kilcormac

The Blue Ball, Blueball

Gracelands, Kilcormac

Doyle's, Rhode

Christy Cowen's, Clara

Baggot's Back Door, Clara

The Mill Bar, Clara

Dempsey's, Cadamstown

Hennessy's, Ferbane

Railway Bar, Banagher

McIntyres, Clonony Beg

We are using the lockdown to remember our county's struggling businesses currently closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of them and keep them in your mind for when they start to re-open.

We will crown Offaly's best chipper, hairdresser, barber, restaurant and many more with your help. Firstly, we will ask you to nominate your favourites and then ask you to vote in our online poll.

We are starting with the pubs because let's face it - we all miss a little tipple in our local. 

The winning pub will receive a free online ad with the Offaly Express when they re-open and we will also produce an online feature detailing the history and current make-up of the establishment. 

We will run similar polls covering various sectors of our economy and localities in the coming weeks, including restaurants, tourists attractions and everything else in between.

Remember to keep your business local where you can and above all, GET VOTING!

This poll will close next Monday, May 11 at 11pm. 