VOTE: Offaly's #2kmchallenge photography competition

We are proud to open the voting for the Offaly 2km photography competition, sponsored by Visit Offaly and Birr Castle Demesne.

As the coronavirus lockdown measures continue for another week, we endeavoured to bring out the creative side of Offaly people in our new photography competition - and you answered in spades.

Readers from all over the county entered the most beautiful photograph they could capture while exercising within the 2km limit from their home as per the government regulations. Some people entered more than once with some stunning shots submitted.

The Offaly Express teamed up with our new sister papers, the Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune, as well as our kind sponsors in Visit Offaly and Birr Castle Demesne, for this competition. A selection of the photographs entered are featured in both papers this week and our online poll is now live.

Scroll back up to vote. Tap individual images to see larger versions. This poll will close on Sunday, April 19 at 10pm with the Top 10 at that stage entered into a new poll next week to crown our winner.

The winning shot will feature on new imagery for the new Offaly Live website which will be launched in the coming weeks.

Offaly Live will see the existing Offaly Express team joined by the Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune to create the biggest online news resource in the Midlands.

The winner will also be rewarded with free family entry to Birr Castle Demesne once the current Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

See more from Visit Offaly at www.visitoffaly.ie and Birr Castle Demesne at www.birrcastle.com.

