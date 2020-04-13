VOTE: Offaly's #2kmchallenge photography competition

PICTURE 1 - Avril O'Connell - Tullamore

PICTURE 2 - Carmel Flanagan - Killeigh

PICTURE 3 - Carmel Flanagan - Killeigh

PICTURE 4 - Carmel Flanagan - Killeigh

PICTURE 5 - Carmel Flanagan - Killeigh

PICTURE 6 - Claire McMorris - Ballydaly

PICTURE 7 - John Carroll - Boora

PICTURE 8 - John Carroll - Boora

PICTURE 9 - John Carroll - Boora

PICTURE 10 - Susan Sheridan - Tubber

PICTURE 11 - Susan Sheridan - Tubber

PICTURE 12 - Susan Sheridan - Tubber

PICTURE 13 - Susan Sheridan - Tubber

PICTURE 14 - Hannah Gleeson - Blueball

PICTURE 15 - Vincent Donoghue - Tullamore

PICTURE 16 - Vincent Donoghue - Tullamore

PICTURE 17 - Eva Donlon - Tullamore

PICTURE 18 - Eva Donlon - Tullamore

PICTURE 19 - Dylan Collins - Tullamore

PICTURE 20 - Michelle Monaghan - Clara

PICTURE 21 - Michelle Monaghan - Clara

PICTURE 22 - Michelle Monaghan - Clara

PICTURE 23 - Michelle Monaghan - Clara

PICTURE 24 - Michelle Monaghan - Clara

PICTURE 25 - Michelle Monaghan - Clara

PICTURE 26 - Michelle Monaghan - Clara

PICTURE 27 - Aileen Corrigan - Banagher

PICTURE 28 - Aileen Corrigan - Banagher

PICTURE 29 - Aileen Corrigan - Banagher

PICTURE 30 - Aileen Corrigan - Banagher

PICTURE 31 - Michelle Monaghan - Clara

PICTURE 32 - Tara Nye - Birr

PICTURE 33 - Mary O'Grady - Rhode

PICTURE 34 - Yvonne Cole Dupuis - Killowen

PICTURE 35 - Yvonne Cole Dupuis - Killowen

PICTURE 36 - Yvonne Cole Dupuis - Killowen

PICTURE 37 - Annette Nugent - Shannon Harbour

PICTURE 38 - Yvonne Cole Dupuis - Killowen

PICTURE 39 - Andrius Janulaitis - Blueball

PICTURE 40 - Wayne Cullen - Clara

PICTURE 41 - Michelle Monaghan - Clara

PICTURE 42 - Keelan Dalton

PICTURE 43 - Charlie Duggan - Rahan

PICTURE 44 - Judy Loughrey - Daingean

PICTURE 45 - Paul James - Banagher

PICTURE 46 - Ellie Fay Foran - Tullamore

PICTURE 47 - Ellie Fay Foran - Tullamore

PICTURE 48 - Charlotte Strothard - Clara

PICTURE 49 - Charlotte Strothard - Clara

PICTURE 50 - Charlotte Strothard - Clara

PICTURE 51 - Charlotte Strothard - Clara

PICTURE 52 - Charlotte Strothard - Clara

PICTURE 53 - Charlotte Strothard - Clara

PICTURE 54 - Colleen Molloy - Tullamore

PICTURE 55 - Mary Arnold - Geashill

PICTURE 56 - Mary Arnold - Geashill

PICTURE 57 - Mary Arnold - Geashill

PICTURE 58 - Mary Arnold - Geashill

PICTURE 59 - Mary Arnold - Geashill

PICTURE 60 - Lexi Bennett - Mount Bolus

PICTURE 61 - Sarah Jane Buckley - Pullough

PICTURE 62 - Sarah Jane Buckley - Pullough

PICTURE 63 - Sarah Jane Buckley - Pullough

PICTURE 64 - Marty Guinan - Clonony

PICTURE 65 - Paula Ryan - Clara

PICTURE 66 - Tom Kane - Tullamore

PICTURE 67 - Michelle Coleman - Mucklagh

PICTURE 68 - Ted Brennan - Ballinagar

PICTURE 69 - Charlotte Strothard - Clara

PICTURE 70 - Charlotte Strothard - Clara

PICTURE 71 - Charlotte Strothard - Clara

PICTURE 72 - Charlotte Strothard - Clara

PICTURE 73 - Charlotte Strothard - Clara

PICTURE 74 - Phill Buckley - Tullamore

PICTURE 75 - Susan Sheridan - Tubber

PICTURE 76 - Quentin Pierce - Clara

PICTURE 77 - Quentin Pierce - Clara

PICTURE 78 - Quentin Pierce - Clara

PICTURE 79 - Quentin Pierce - Clara

PICTURE 80 - Quentin Pierce - Clara

PICTURE 81 - Quentin Pierce - Clara

PICTURE 82 - Tara Farrell - Cloghan

PICTURE 83 - Brian Roe - Banagher

PICTURE 84 - Diarmuid Mollin - Rahan

PICTURE 85 - Patrick Cahill - Crinkle

PICTURE 86 - Marty Guinan - Clonony

PICTURE 87 - Marty Guinan - Clonony

PICTURE 88 - Marty Guinan - Clonony

PICTURE 89 - Gerry O'Rourke - Tullamore

PICTURE 90 - Enda Kenny - Boora

PICTURE 91 - Enda Kenny - Boora

PICTURE 92 - Enda Kenny - Boora

PICTURE 93 - Tania Brett - Portarlington

PICTURE 94 - Dylan Roche - Portarlington

PICTURE 95 - Max Feehan - Ferbane

PICTURE 96 - Max Feehan - Ferbane

PICTURE 97 - Vivienne Keenan - Tullamore

PICTURE 98 - Marty Guinan - Clonony

PICTURE 99 - Phil Brady - Shannon Harbour

PICTURE 100 - Jo Tamplin - Pullough

PICTURE 101 - Clare Reynolds - Cloneygowan

PICTURE 102 - Clare Reynolds - Cloneygowan

PICTURE 103 - Clare Reynolds - Cloneygowan

PICTURE 104 - Brenda Heaslip - Birr

PICTURE 105 - Sheila Nevin - Ferbane

PICTURE 106 - Phil Brady - Banagher

PICTURE 107 - John Bradley - Durrow (Tullamore)

PICTURE 108 - John Bradley - Durrow (Tullamore)

PICTURE 109 - John Bradley - Durrow (Tullamore)

PICTURE 110 - John Bradley - Durrow (Tullamore)

PICTURE 111 - John Bradley - Durrow (Tullamore)

PICTURE 112 - Joe Lee - Tullamore

PICTURE 113 - Joe Lee - Tullamore

PICTURE 114 - Joe Lee - Tullamore

PICTURE 115 - Ash Matthews - Tullamore

PICTURE 116 - John Bradley - Durrow (Tullamore)

PICTURE 117 - John Bradley - Durrow (Tullamore)

PICTURE 118 - Alan Slattery - Tullamore

PICTURE 119 - Alan Slattery - Tullamore

PICTURE 120 - Phil Brady - Cloghan

PICTURE 121 - Phil Brady - Birr

PICTURE 122 - Brian Farrell - Edenderry

PICTURE 123 - Seamus Kirwan - Tullamore

PICTURE 124 - Seamus Kirwan - Tullamore

PICTURE 125 - Seamus Kirwan - Tullamore

PICTURE 126 - Derville Buckley - Rahan

PICTURE 127 - Derville Buckley - Rahan

PICTURE 128 - Derville Buckley - Rahan

PICTURE 129 - Marty Guinan - Clonony

PICTURE 130 - Marty Guinan - Clonony

PICTURE 131 - Billy Corcoran - Edenderry

PICTURE 132 - Billy Corcoran - Edenderry

PICTURE 133 - Billy Corcoran - Edenderry

PICTURE 134 - Seamus Kirwan - Tullamore

PICTURE 135 - Grace Clendennen - Kinnitty

PICTURE 136 - Caroline Woods - Banagher

PICTURE 137 - Caroline Woods - Banagher

PICTURE 138 - Catriona Kelly - Killurin

PICTURE 139 - Catriona Kelly - Killurin

PICTURE 140 - Catriona Kelly - Killurin

PICTURE 141 - Catriona Kelly - Killurin

PICTURE 142 - Aisling Gibson - Clara

PICTURE 143 - Aisling Gibson - Clara

PICTURE 144 - Aisling Gibson - Clara

PICTURE 145 - Aisling Gibson - Clara

PICTURE 146 - Aisling Gibson - Clara

PICTURE 147 - Marty Guinan - Clonony

PICTURE 148 - Marty Guinan - Clonony

PICTURE 149 - Justyna Pietryka - Tullamore

PICTURE 150 - Justyna Pietryka - Tullamore

PICTURE 151 - Joanna Cushen - Kilcormac

PICTURE 152 - Joanna Cushen - Kilcormac

PICTURE 153 - Thomas Loonam - Birr

PICTURE 154 - Seamus Kirwan - Tullamore

PICTURE 155 - Marty Guinan - Clonony

PICTURE 156 - Marty Guinan - Clonony

PICTURE 157 - Noel Carey - Tullamore

PICTURE 158 - Noel Carey - Tullamore

PICTURE 159 - Noel Carey - Tullamore

PICTURE 160 - Noel Carey - Tullamore

PICTURE 161 - Pauline O'Connor - Sragh

PICTURE 162 - Pauline O'Connor - Sragh

PICTURE 163 - Carmel Gorman - Ballycommon

PICTURE 164 - Carmel Gorman - Ballycommon

PICTURE 165 - Carmel Gorman - Ballycommon

PICTURE 166 - Carmel Gorman - Ballycommon

PICTURE 167 - Joan McKenna - Tullamore

We are proud to open the voting for the Offaly 2km photography competition, sponsored by Visit Offaly and Birr Castle Demesne.

As the coronavirus lockdown measures continue for another week, we endeavoured to bring out the creative side of Offaly people in our new photography competition - and you answered in spades.

Readers from all over the county entered the most beautiful photograph they could capture while exercising within the 2km limit from their home as per the government regulations. Some people entered more than once with some stunning shots submitted.

The Offaly Express teamed up with our new sister papers, the Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune, as well as our kind sponsors in Visit Offaly and Birr Castle Demesne, for this competition. A selection of the photographs entered are featured in both papers this week and our online poll is now live.

Scroll back up to vote. Tap individual images to see larger versions. This poll will close on Sunday, April 19 at 10pm with the Top 10 at that stage entered into a new poll next week to crown our winner.

The winning shot will feature on new imagery for the new Offaly Live website which will be launched in the coming weeks.

Offaly Live will see the existing Offaly Express team joined by the Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune to create the biggest online news resource in the Midlands. 

The winner will also be rewarded with free family entry to Birr Castle Demesne once the current Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

See more from Visit Offaly at www.visitoffaly.ie and Birr Castle Demesne at www.birrcastle.com.   

#Offaly2kmchallenge

#CaptureTheCounty

#VisitOffaly

#IrelandsHiddenGem

#BirrCastle