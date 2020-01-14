POLL: Which party would you like to see in power after the general election?

With the next general election now fixed for February 8, we want to know where you want the balance of power to lie in the next government.

With Fine Gael and Fianna Fail likely to be close in the polls, a majority is unlikely for either party while the likes of Labour and Sinn Fein will be eyeing more seats than 2016.

Can the Green wave continue all the way to the cabinet table? Will a new party make its mark?

Let us know by voting above!