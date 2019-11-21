VOTE: Offaly Express readers' best winter photograph 2019

The Offaly Express wants to find Offaly's best winter photograph for 2019 and we're asking you the readers to vote in this poll.

We put out a call last week for your winter or Christmas photographs - be those winter scenery shots or classic family Christmas snaps from years gone by.

We received a number of entrants and now it's over to you to decide the winner.

The winning photo will feature in our website and social media imagery for Christmas 2019.

It's not too late to enter and if you think your photograph is a runner, email it to justin.kelly@offalyexpress.ie.

The poll will remain open until Friday, November 29 when the winning picture will be announced.