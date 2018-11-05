VOTE: Choose your Offaly Sports Star of the Month for October 2018

It's been another impressive month of the sporting front for Offaly's finest athletes, and we are now throwing the voting lines open for you to crown a winner.

The nominees are:

Paddy Dunican - Tullamore Town FC - Dunican was in powerful form for Tullamore Town FC in October including during an incredible 2-1 victory for the Blues over Glenville FC in the Leinster Senior League Division 1. Thanks to Dunican's shot-stopping prowess, Tullamore were able to score twice in injury time to claim the unlikely victory.

Becky Bryant - Sacred Heart Secondary, Tullamore - Becky was the scoring threat that saw the Tullamore school overturn a nine-point half-time deficit against Mountrath in the Leinster Senior B Colleges Camogie Championship Round 1. Becky scored 2-5 of Sacred Heart's 3-9 total, including the last point to secure the victory.

Niamh Costello - St. Cillian's Camogie - Niamh scored an incredible 3-8 of St. Cillian's 3-10 as she led her team to victory in the O'Meara U16 B Camogie Final against Tullamore. The young star is no stranger to raising flags and just two weeks prior to the U16 B decider, she found the net for St. Cillian's in the Junior county final.

Alex Dunne - Karting - 12-year-old Alex Dunne, a Dublin native now living in Clonbullouge, defied his tender years as he competed strongly in the IAME International competition at the world-famous Le Mans track in France. Alex just missed out on a top ten finish overall but a fantastic performance saw him finish as the top Irish junior at the event.

Niall McNamee - Rhode GAA - Retired county star Niall McNamee collected 0-9 during the impressive victory over Ferbane in the county final in October, with 0-5 coming from play. He emerged from the corner to take ball, turn and score, but also ventured into midfield, winning primary possession and driving his teammates on. On more than one occasion he took the ball from his own fullback line and carried it into attacking areas.

Anton Sullivan - Rhode GAA - County captain Anton Sullivan showed his undoubted class in Rhode's impressive County Final win over Ferbane in October with a real leader's performance. The often injury-plagued star put those days behind him and proved his worth to the village with a personal tally of 1-4, earning him the man of the match award on the day.

David Hope - Handball - Rhode man David David was once again crowned an All Ireland champion as he prevailed in the O35s final against Kerry's Dominick Lynch. The Fahy handball legend won in two straight games, 21-6, 21-11, to retain his title.

Sean Ryan - Handball - Offaly's Sean Ryan also took home an All-Ireland winners medal after he took on Limerick's Mike O’Connor in the SMBS Final. He too prevailed in two straight games, 21-2, 21-19 to earn the crown.

Brian Carroll - Coolderry - Brian Carroll cut an inspirational figure for Coolderry as they claimed their 31st Offaly county title in October. Carroll scored 0-10, including six frees and his composure on and off the ball led his club to victory once again over Kilcormac-Killoughey.

Roisin Egan and Kate Kenny - Camogie/Football - Two of the county's finest Ladies football and Camogie stars proved that sport is about more than skill in October when they were tasked with playing two matches in the one day. The Rynagh's and Naomh Ciaran players are jointly nominated after having to play a Leinster Club Championship Football game at 12 in Louth and a Leinster club championship Camogie game at 3pm in Offaly - on the same day. Showing their dedication, they made it, and amazingly, won both games.

Sinainn Glynn - Cloghan Boxing Club - Cloghan's Sinainn Glynn secured a silver medal at the EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships in Russia in October. Glynn overcame a distinct height disadvantage in her silver medal bout, but the 60kg fighter landed a series of powerful shots to win unanimously. She just lost out on gold in her final fight in Russia.

The voting remains open until 11pm on Sunday, November 11.

The winner will receive a specially commissioned glass trophy from title sponsors Guy Clothing in Tullamore and will enter the end-of-year Offaly Sports Star of the Year 2018 vote in next January.