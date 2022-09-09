Search

09 Sept 2022

WEATHER WATCH: Mixed conditions for weekend ahead with heavy rain moving in by Sunday

WEATHER WATCH: Mixed conditions for weekend ahead with heavy rain moving in by Sunday

WEATHER WATCH: Mixed conditions for weekend ahead with heavy rain moving in by Sunday

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

09 Sept 2022 10:28 AM

Changeable weather is expected over the weekend with heavy rain in places on Sunday.

Today
Cloudy this morning with spots of rain or drizzle in the east and midlands. Elsewhere, it will be largely dry with some bright spells developing along with the odd shower.

The rain and drizzle in the north and east will ease and largely clear during the afternoon to leave sunny spell and scattered showers across the country. Fairly warm and humid with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in moderate north or northwest breezes.

Mainly dry overnight with clear spells but areas of mist and fog will form as winds fall light. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Saturday

Saturday looks set to be a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunshine. The best of the sunshine is expected across the north and east of the country. There'll just be a few well-scattered showers, mainly confined to the southwest. Another warm day with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in moderate east or southeast winds.

Mostly dry at first on Saturday night but cloud will thicken from the south overnight and outbreaks of rain will spread across Munster and Connacht before dawn. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a moderate southeast breeze.

Sunday

Rain will extend nationwide on Sunday, turning heavy and persistent with the possibility of localised flooding. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in fresh south or southeast winds. There will be further outbreaks of rain overnight, again with the continued potential for spot flooding. Mild and humid overnight with lowest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Monday

Outbreaks of rain will gradually ease and clear on Monday with dry and bright periods developing. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the south. Mostly dry on Monday night with clear spells along with just the odd shower. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees with a moderate northeast breeze developing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media