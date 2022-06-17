Search

17 Jun 2022

WEATHER: Mixed bag this weekend with cloud, rain and sunny spells expected

WEATHER: Mixed bag this weekend with cloud, rain and sunny spells expected

WEATHER: Mixed bag this weekend with cloud, rain and sunny spells expected

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

17 Jun 2022 10:43 AM

Today

Any remaining sunny spells near the south coast soon disappearing with persistent rain over the north and west sinking southeastwards through the day but becoming more patchy.

Turning drier and brighter in the north later. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees generally, and reaching 20 to 22 degrees in the south and southeast in the early part of the day. Westerly winds will be mostly moderate.

Becoming mostly dry tonight with clear spells developing for most, it will stay rather cloudy and damp in the south. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in a light northwesterly wind.

Saturday

Tomorrow, Saturday, cloudy conditions will persist through much of the day in the southeast with some patchy rain at times. Good sunshine developing elsewhere, along with isolated showers mostly in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a moderate north to northwest wind.

Scattered showers in the west and north on Saturday night with a mix of cloud and clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in a mostly moderate northerly wind.

Sunday

Sunny spells and isolated showers on Sunday morning will give way to a mostly dry and sunny afternoon with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate northerly winds. Turning chilly on Sunday night under clear skies with temperatures down to 6 to 9 degrees.

Monday

Monday will be mainly dry with light northerly winds becoming variable in direction and good spells of sunshine. Temperatures will start to recover and are expected to reach 21 degrees in the afternoon widely across the country, although still a little cooler in west Ulster and north Connacht.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media