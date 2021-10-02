Search

02/10/2021

Weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow from Met Eireann

Umbrellas up! Rain and blustery showers expected tonight

Reporter:

Reporter

Sunday looks set to be a wet and windy day according to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann.

According to Met Eireann, Sunday will be a blustery day with a mix of sunny spells and frequent showers, some of which will be heavy with the potential for isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Showers will become confined to western coastal counties on Sunday night, dying out elsewhere with good clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees, coolest in the southeast, in light to moderate west to southwest breezes, staying fresh though along western coasts.

According to Met Eireann, Monday morning will bring a mix of sunshine and showers, the showers will be most frequent along western coasts. Early in the afternoon, rain will extend over the southern half of the country, becoming heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

