IRELAND WEATHER: Weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow with heavy rain on the way

29/09/2021

There is wet and windy weather in the forecast for Ireland for tomorrow from Met Eireann.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for some bright, dry spells, mainly in the east and south, but it will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and more persistent rain at times in the west and northwest. In the early evening, rain will turn heavy in Atlantic coastal counties, extending eastwards during the evening and early night, with some heavy falls in Connacht and west Ulster. Maximum temperatures 13 to 16 degrees with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong at times in coastal areas.

It will be windy on Thursday night with rain clearing eastwards but followed by blustery showers or longer spells of rain. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, veering westerly and increasing strong in the north and northwest.

