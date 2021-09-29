IRELAND WEATHER: Weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow with heavy rain on the way
There is wet and windy weather in the forecast for Ireland for tomorrow from Met Eireann.
The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for some bright, dry spells, mainly in the east and south, but it will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and more persistent rain at times in the west and northwest. In the early evening, rain will turn heavy in Atlantic coastal counties, extending eastwards during the evening and early night, with some heavy falls in Connacht and west Ulster. Maximum temperatures 13 to 16 degrees with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong at times in coastal areas.
It will be windy on Thursday night with rain clearing eastwards but followed by blustery showers or longer spells of rain. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, veering westerly and increasing strong in the north and northwest.
Pictured after “ Glendalough ” won the Best Odds Guaranteed On The . BoyleSports app 600 at Shelbourne Park. Sarah Kinsella with the owners, Ballinagar's Liam Kirley and Damien Cunningham.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.