Met Éireann issues immediate weather warning with dreadful conditions incoming
Met Éireann has issued an immediate weather warning for the entire country with dreadful conditions set to hit today, Wednesday, September 8.
The status yellow rain and thunderstorm warning for Ireland came into effect at 9am on Wednesday and is valid until 12pm on Thursday afternoon.
In its warning, Met Éireann said: "Scattered heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected in some areas today (Wednesday), tonight and for a time on Thursday. Localised flooding may occur where the rainfall is heaviest."
Caution is advised with the possibility of hazardous conditions for all road users.
