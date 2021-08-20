Met Éireann issue urgent thunderstorm warning for Saturday
Met Eireann has issued a thunderstorm warning for much of the country on Saturday.
The Status Yellow thunderstorm and rain warning was issued for Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan on Friday afternoon.
It comes into effect at 12pm on Saturday and will remain in place until 8pm on Saturday.
"Scattered heavy showers with localised thundery downpours will give a risk of spot flooding," Met Éireann warned.
The weekend is set to remain unsettled across the country with indications that a spell of warmer dry weather is on the way for next week.
